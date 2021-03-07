South Carolinians react to governor’s roll back on restrictions

Aiken, S.C.- South Carolina is joining the growing list of states rolling back COVID



South Carolinians are reacting to the governor’s latest announcement. Governor Henry Mcmaster is lifting the state’s mask mandate as well as some other restrictions.

Yeah I just think it’s a little too early,” said Linda Woznika, an Aiken resident.



On Friday South Carolina’s governor announced masks would no longer be required in government buildings and restaurants. He also says that people working from home must return to work in person on a fulltime basis.

“I think it’s an excellent idea, it’s time, we’ve got to get on a roll out of here, I’ve had my vaccine both shots,” said Michael Kucia, an Aiken resident.

But other residents think it’s a little too soon to start lifting those restrictions.

:”Lifting the mask mandate seems it’s going to put a lot more elder at risk, considering how crowded public areas are, especially in the downtown area, it just seems like more risks,” said James Riley an Aiken resident.



I mean we’re starting to see everyone get the vaccine. You know we go into 1b tomorrow and I just think if we waited a little bit longer it would be better,” said Woznika.

The governor’s announcement comes on the heels of a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections. The governor also says that majority of South Carolinians are now able to receive the vaccine.



“We have renewed hope with the arrival of vaccine that we can defeat this deadly virus. Especially with new variants that are more transmissible that our circulating- we don’t want to let up or let our guards down,” said Dr. Jane Kelly an Assistant State Epidemiologist, with SCDHEC.

The governor has also lifted the state’s last call order. Now bars and restaurants can continue selling alcoholic beverages after 11 P.M .