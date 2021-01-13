South Carolinians 70+ can make a vaccine appointment starting today

Aiken, SC (WJBF) – Today, South Carolina’s advisory committee will meet, and it’s on the same day that Phase 1B begins of the vaccine rollout plan.

Starting today, if you’re 70 or older in South Carolina you schedule you COVID-19 vaccine regardless of any previous or existing health conditions.

As far as locations and where you can get the injection, there is a live locator map with facilities across the state on South Carolina’s DHEC website.

We reached out to Aiken Medical Center if they will be part of the distribution. They say they will plan accordingly as they continue to get doses weekly for this next phase.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are 94-95% effective in preventing the disease. The vaccines administered are two shots spread apart between 21-28 days depending on which brand you receive. Individuals will receive a vaccine card after receiving their first shot, reminding them when their second shot is due.

In a statement release by Governor Henry McMaster, he says, “because we’ve seen a dramatic acceleration in vaccine usage and appointments in the last week, we have decided to speed things up again. We know that those 70 and older are at the greatest risk of dying from COVID-19. Making sure they have expedited access to the vaccine will help save lives.”

You can only go by appointment only. Residents must have a driver’s license that confirms their age when they are at the health care facility.

In a statement released by Dr. Brannon Traxler of the state’s Public Health Department, he says, “based on current data, the mortality rate from COVID-19 for those 70 and older in South Carolina is approximately 655 deaths per 100,000 individuals. For those under the age of 70, there are approximately 37 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 individuals. This is a staggering comparison and illustrates why vaccinating this population next is critically important in our mission to save lives.”

You don’t have to be a South Carolina resident to make an appointment.

You can begin scheduling for a vaccine HERE. Individuals can also call the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for assistance with scheduling an appointment.