South Carolina to file suit against Corps over Lock & Dam decision

(WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned the state of South Carolina has filed with Federal Court its intent to sue the Army Corps of Engineers.

Currently processing in the system, the Palmetto State is moving forward with the suit after the Corps decision to tear down the Lock and Dam and replace it with a small rock weir.

The decision has upset congressional and local leaders as this decision could affect the Savannah River pool in downtown Augusta, lowering it between 2 an 5 feet permanently.

