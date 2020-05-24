South Carolina soldier dies in Afghanistan

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJBF/AP) – A South Carolina soldier has been killed in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Thursday that 25-year-old 1st Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman of Spartanburg died May 19 at Bagram Air Force Base.

He died in a non-combat-related incident. A department news release said the incident is under investigation but didn’t provide details.

According to military newspaper Stars and Stripes, South Carolina National Guard officials said that his death was not related to the coronavirus. Which, we’ve learned, has been spreading rapidly in Afghanistan.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports Bowman was in Afghanistan supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

He was assigned to a unit attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade of the South Carolina National Guard.