South Carolina schools to remain closed through April

SOUTH CAROLINA, (WJBF) – Governor Henry McMaster and S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman released a statement announcing the closure of South Carolina’s schools through the month of April.

“At this time, students, parents, and families should plan for South Carolina’s schools to remain closed through the month of April. Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home. We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children. Rest assured, if there is any way to safely open our schools earlier, we will do that, but schools must remain closed to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians.”

Governor McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-09 on March 15th, which closed public schools for students and non-essential employees through March 31st. The governor will issue an additional executive order to extend the K-12 school closures through the month of April.

The Governor’s executive order will apply to the state’s public colleges, universities, and technical colleges, and encourage those institutions to provide virtual learning.