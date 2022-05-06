BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Poultry Festival is returning for it’s 36th year.
Over the years the festival has become one of the most attended festivals in the state.
The event takes place from May 12th through May 14th, and will feature plenty of fun activities.
Activities will include the annual parade, road race, volleyball tournament, cooking contest, car show, games, rides, food vendors, and more.
Each nights activities are advertised as follows:
Thursday May 12th:
- Pay one-price ride starts at 5pm
- Christian Music on Stage at 6pm
Friday May 13th:
- Golf Tournament at 9am
- Pay one-price ride starts at 5pm
- Corn Hole Tournament 6pm Leesville Park
- Music by “Prettier than Matt” 6pm on the Main Stage
- Music by “Root Doctors” 8pm on the Main Stage
- Entertainment by Tim “Wild Thang” Leopard and Team Ghost Riders
Saturday May 14th:
- Road Race Begins at 8am
- Volleyball Tournament 9:00am-until Leesville Park
- Rides Open at 9:30am
- Opening Ceremony Caughman Street Stage 10:00am
- Parade begins 10:15am
- Events on all stages throughout day
- Car Show all day at LMC Parking Lot
- Tractor Show all day at Shealy’s BBQ annex parking
- Chicken Cooking Contest judging at 1:00pm
- Music by Cody Webb 4:00p-7:00pm Main Street Stage
- Music by DJ Sha 8:00pm-11:30pm Main Street Stage
- Music by Party Feels 7:30p-11:30pm on Main Stage
- Cake Auction on Main Stage at 8:30pm
- Fireworks at 9:15pm
- Parade beginning at 10:15 am
For more info on the event CLICK HERE.