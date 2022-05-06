BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Poultry Festival is returning for it’s 36th year.

Over the years the festival has become one of the most attended festivals in the state.

The event takes place from May 12th through May 14th, and will feature plenty of fun activities.

Activities will include the annual parade, road race, volleyball tournament, cooking contest, car show, games, rides, food vendors, and more.

Each nights activities are advertised as follows:

Thursday May 12th:

Pay one-price ride starts at 5pm

Christian Music on Stage at 6pm

Friday May 13th:

Golf Tournament at 9am

Pay one-price ride starts at 5pm

Corn Hole Tournament 6pm Leesville Park

Music by “Prettier than Matt” 6pm on the Main Stage

Music by “Root Doctors” 8pm on the Main Stage

Entertainment by Tim “Wild Thang” Leopard and Team Ghost Riders

Saturday May 14th:

Road Race Begins at 8am

Volleyball Tournament 9:00am-until Leesville Park

Rides Open at 9:30am

Opening Ceremony Caughman Street Stage 10:00am

Parade begins 10:15am

Events on all stages throughout day

Car Show all day at LMC Parking Lot

Tractor Show all day at Shealy’s BBQ annex parking

Chicken Cooking Contest judging at 1:00pm

Music by Cody Webb 4:00p-7:00pm Main Street Stage

Music by DJ Sha 8:00pm-11:30pm Main Street Stage

Music by Party Feels 7:30p-11:30pm on Main Stage

Cake Auction on Main Stage at 8:30pm

Fireworks at 9:15pm

For more info on the event CLICK HERE.