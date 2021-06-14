South Carolina man urges community to stop gun violence

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Founder of Put Down the Guns Young People, Jack Logan, is making it his mission to stop gun violence in his community of Saluda, South Carolina. Logan says he wants to be apart of the change that’s needed for his community and it all begins with putting down the gun.

“I’m here to tell any young person with a gun. Don’t find yourself on death row. It’s that simple. It’s not even worth it. If lawmakers in Georgia and South Carolina would tighten up on stores on stores who don’t check ID that will play a big role in some of the gun violence ”

With the recent rise in gun violence, South Carolina now has to call on the help of State Law Enforcement Division to try and put an end to the gun violence. Authorities report an increase to violence with incidents on violent crime to be on track to even higher than 2020.

If you have an anonymous tip you’d like to give in either the Blackville or Saluda shootings, or other criminal investigations being handled by SLED, click or tap here or call 888-Crime-SC (888-274-6372).