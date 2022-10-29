The South Carolina High School league releasing the 2022 playoff brackets for all five classes on Saturday. 18 CSRA teams reaching the postseason hoping to make a run at a state championship. You can find the complete brackets here. All first round games will be played on Friday, November 4 unless indicated otherwise. Below are the first round matchups featuring local teams:
4A
Easley vs North Augusta
Greenwood vs South Aiken
Midland Valley vs Westside
Aiken vs Greenville
2A
Bishop England vs Barnwell
Chesnee vs Strom Thurmond
Mid-Carolina vs Silver Bluff
Liberty vs Saluda
Fox Creek vs Gray Collegiate
Newberry vs Batesburg-Leesville
1A
Ware Shoals vs Wagener-Salley
Latta vs Bamberg-Ehrhardt
McCormick vs Denmark-Olar
Allendale-Fairfax vs Lamar
Blackville-Hilda vs Southside Christian
Ridge Spring-Monetta vs CA Johnson
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs Lewisville