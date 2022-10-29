The South Carolina High School league releasing the 2022 playoff brackets for all five classes on Saturday. 18 CSRA teams reaching the postseason hoping to make a run at a state championship. You can find the complete brackets here. All first round games will be played on Friday, November 4 unless indicated otherwise. Below are the first round matchups featuring local teams:

4A

Easley vs North Augusta

Greenwood vs South Aiken

Midland Valley vs Westside

Aiken vs Greenville

2A

Bishop England vs Barnwell

Chesnee vs Strom Thurmond

Mid-Carolina vs Silver Bluff

Liberty vs Saluda

Fox Creek vs Gray Collegiate

Newberry vs Batesburg-Leesville

1A

Ware Shoals vs Wagener-Salley

Latta vs Bamberg-Ehrhardt

McCormick vs Denmark-Olar

Allendale-Fairfax vs Lamar

Blackville-Hilda vs Southside Christian

Ridge Spring-Monetta vs CA Johnson

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs Lewisville