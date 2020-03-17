South Carolina Department of Revenue offers extended deadline to file and pay taxes

SOUTH CAROLINA, (WJBF) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering more time to file returns and pay taxes.

Tax returns and payments due April 1, 2020 will now be due June 1, 2020. You will not be penalized if payment is made by June 1, 2020.

This extension includes South Carolina Individual Income Taxes, Corporate Income Taxes, Sales and Use Tax, Admissions Tax, and other taxes filed and paid with the SCDOR.

The SCDOR is automatically applying this tax relief for all applicable returns and payments; you don’t need to take any additional action.

For more information, click here.