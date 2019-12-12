South Carolina dam suit would hurt Savannah harbor

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The city of Augusta and the state of South Carolina are both looking to go to court to stop the Army Corps of Engineers from destroying the Lock and Dam.

The Garden City and the Palmetto State filed lawsuits to stop the Corps from getting rid of the dam and putting in a rock weir.

The two suits are nearly the same — except South Carolina wants the court to stop all dredging in the Savannah harbor and Augusta does not.



“That does not surprise me, South Carolina of course would love to deepen Charleston ahead of Savannah River so there’s little questions that’s a piece that comes into play Augusta being in Georgia of course would want Savannah harbor to move ahead of Charleston your talking about a huge amount of economic dollars.” says Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus.

Both lawsuits say the Corps plan violates federal law because it would lower the river by two feet.