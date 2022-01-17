South Carolina 8-year-old providing tents for homeless

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Taji Johnson has big dreams.

“He says he’ll be president one day,” Chemikia Johnson, Taji’s mother, said.

First, he wants to help people in his community.

“I just kept thinking about people who don’t have homes,” Taji Johnson said.

Taji started Taji’s Tents this month. He accepts donations so he can buy tents for the homeless. He says he wants them “to be able to feel safe.”

“He has been blessed abundantly,” Chemikia Johnson said. “Within 10 days, we’ve raised $2,700.”

Taji was there when the first 34 tents were delivered.

“He did not like the fact that Amazon charged him tax because he felt like those were extra tents he could have purchased.”

This weekend, Taji packed up the car and headed to Columbia to pass them out.

“He’s so happy to be able to provide shelter to homeless people. He really is.”

Taji has more shipments on the way. He plans to head to Greenville, Augusta, Macon and Charleston next.

“We’re going to order more tents and keep passing them out,” Taji Johnson said.

“I asked him if this was for the long run or if this was something he wanted to do,” Chemikia Johnson said. “He said he’s doing it forever. He’s going to give as many homeless people shelter as he can.”

Donating to Taji’s Tents

Each tent costs $25. Taji accepts donations through the following platforms:

Cash App: $TajisTents

Zelle: 8032938154

ApplePay : 8032938154

Amazon Gift card: 8032938154

To learn more about Taji’s Tents, visit Taji’s Facebook page.