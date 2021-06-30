South Bound Smokehouse to close Augusta location following citations

A local business owner is opening up after Richmond County law enforcement issued citations on his restaurant for underage drinking and operating a nightclub.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The owners of South Bound Smokehouse have announced plans to close their Augusta location, after recent citations regarding underage patrons being served alcohol.

In a statement released to the press, the owners state that recent events have portrayed them ‘in a negative light’.

Earlier this month, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies ran an undercover vice operation at the business on Central Avenue after receiving complaints that staff was serving underage customers and turning the restaurant into a night club.

Seven people under the age of 21 were reportedly cited for drinking alcohol at Southbound on June 11.

The three laws that the management of the Central Avenue Southbound location are in violation of are the Augusta-Richmond County Alcohol Ordinance, the Dance Ordinance and the Occupation Tax Ordinance.

The owner, Brian Brittingham, believes many were using fake ID’s to enter the establishment. He also reportedly fired the manager on duty when the raid happened after allegations that someone snuck people in a side door.

Earlier this week, the Planning & Zoning Office recommended that South Bound’s business and alcohol license be suspended for 90 days and then the business face a $500 fee, and be on probation for a year.

They say they are looking forward to opening a location in Evans in the future.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

You can read their full statement below: