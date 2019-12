BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — L & A Entertainment in Barnwell will hold their inaugural Soup and Cornbread Brunch, Saturday, December 21.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. in front of the WIIZ 97.9’s parking lot on Marlboro Avenue.

Hot dogs, hot chocolate, music, and entertainment for the kids will be provided.

You’re asked to bring a can good that will go to support several food pantries in the local area.