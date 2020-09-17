ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Soul Singer Roy Charles Hammond aka Roy C has died

His daughter Sabrina Williams made the announcement on social media Wednesday night.

Fans are making their feelings know about the passing. “He was the man I love his music,” one poster said. Another person said, “A great icon did many shows for him on behalf of my grandma. I live n Walterboro SC and we ran a night club let me know what I can do.” Many also offered their condolences to his daughter and their family.

Roy C was best known for his 1965 hit, “Shotgun Wedding”. Another song, “Impeach the President”, which he recorded and produced with a high school group, the Honey Drippers, has had one of the most sampled drum tracks in hip hop music.

His cause of death wasn’t released. He was 81-years-old.