AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Sons of Confederate Veterans have filed a lawsuit in Richmond County Superior Court against Augusta-Richmond County Commissioners over the renaming of the Jefferson Davis Bridge.

On Friday, the lawsuit was filed after commissioners voted to proceed with renaming the bridge, now a pedestrian bridge, which crosses the Savannah River at 5th Street downtown. The renaming would also lead to the removal of plaques commemorating Davis on the bridge.

Commissioners voted last month to rename the bridge “Freedom Bridge” without discussion.

The SCV lawsuit alleges that the vote to rename the bridger and remove the plaques is an act of “governmental lawlessness and anarchy” and is a violation of Georgia state law regarding the protection of monuments.

A white plantation owner who owned slaves, Davis was the only president of the Confederate States of America when a group of southern states seceded from the union during the Civil War from 1861 to 1865.

In addition to seeking a permanent injunction to halt any alterations or name changes to the bridge, the SCV is also seeking financial compensation.

