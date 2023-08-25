RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A few student-athletes received medical treatment after a cross-country meet on Thursday.

According to representatives with the Richmond County School System, Westside High School sponsored an invitational cross-country meet on Thursday at Diamond Lakes where more than 600 student-athletes were in attendance.

Officials say there were students who became unwell, and those who did become unwell during the event were provided medical treatment on-site.

Officials say that the Georgia High School Association requirements for a cross-country event were followed which includes taking the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, having an emersion tub at the finish line, and providing a water station on the course.

RCSS representatives state that those who needed additional treatment were treated and released from a local hospital.