Some roads remain closed in Burke County due to flooding

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – If you drive in the Bird Dog Capital, you may spot high water levels in ditches on the sides of various roads.

This is an early sign of flooding.

“There’s no specific area that has more than others and we’re steadily receiving calls each day from the road department,” said Burke County Sherrif’s Office Lieutenant Randall Norman.

Water has already flooded homes and roads in the Stoney Bluff South neighborhood in Girard. People are having to use boats to get to their front doors. Many roads throughout Burke County are closed today.

“Certain areas of Middleground Road. Areas of Highway 25 South, Porter-Carswell Road and not necessarily the main roadway but there’s portions of those side roads that are shut down. And they’re not passable by the motoring public,” said Lt. Norman.

Here’s a full list of the latest road closures per the Burke County Sheriff’s Office:

1. Henry Berol Road 0.50 Mile West of Middle Ground Road

2. Sills-Lewis Road 0.50 Mile West of Porter-Carswell Road

3. Bellevue Plantation Road 1.46 Miles West of Hwy 25

4. Joyner Oglesby Road 0.15 Miles West of Hillis Circle

5. Hillis Circle 0.50 South of Joiner-Oglesby Road

6. Grays Grove Church Road 0.70 Miles East of Middle Ground Road

7. Porter-Carswell Road 0.15 Miles South of Middle Ground Road Intersection

8. South College Road 0.67 Miles North of Thornton Road

9. (A) Middle Ground Road 0.62 Miles South of Henry Berol Road

(B) Middle Ground Road Between Grays Grove Church Road and McCollough Church Road

10. Old Louisville Road 1.62 Miles West of Hwy 305

11. Rocky Creek Church Road 0.55 Miles North of Rosier Road

12. Coleman – Young Road 0.75 Miles East of Porter-Carswell Road

Several schools in Burke County are closed today to ensure kids are safe during this downpour.

Lt. Norman explained, “If they’re trying to turn down some of these dirt roads to get the children home and the weight of the school bus weighs down. Now the buses are either stuck or they slide off the roadway.”

We will let you know immediately if schools are closed tomorrow in Burke County.