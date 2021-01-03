Some new laws went into effect in Georgia on New Year’s Day

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- More than 275 new laws went into effect in Georgia by January 1st including a law changing the age to buy tobacco and vape products. I sat down with Georgia State Senator Harold Jones to talk about some of them.

“The decision was basically made, similar to alcohol, to kinda put the age limit up, because tobacco, of course does have negative effects to health. Probably worse than many drugs out there actually, when you look at death rates as far as tobacco is concerned,” said Senator Harold Jones.

The new law states people must now be 21-years old to purchase tobacco or vaping products.

Another new law, called the Debbie Vance Act, protects the victims of human trafficking by allowing convictions of crimes they committed while being trafficked to be vacated or restricted.

They must be able to prove they were being trafficked and that they committed the crime because of that situation.

“Basically what that means is, you’re not going to be punished on job applications. You’re not going to be punished on things of that nature, because the crime you committed was because you were being trafficked,” said Jones.

Some new laws are protecting Georgian’s bank accounts. Now doctors and hospitals must be transparent about pricing. This prevents surprise bills because you may have had to be treated by a doctor who is not in your insurance network.

Also now on the books in Georgia? A Hate Crimes Bill that was signed by Governor Brian Kemp in June. This came shortly after the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. The bill will impose extra penalties on suspects whose crimes are believed to be committed because of a bias towards race, religion, gender or sexual orientation to name a few.

“So the significance of that is, if you’re charged with a hate crime for misdemeanors, it means a person can get up to 6 months or an additional 12 months confinement or probation, and up to a $5000 fine. And then felonies can go up to an additional two years confinement and also a $5000 fine,” Jones explained.

Georgia Republicans also pushed through a Police Hate Crimes Bill which criminalizes an act motivated by bias against police that results in the serious injury or death of a police officer, firefighter or EMT. Jones said there are many problems with the law and that there are plans to look at it in the next session.

“If you look at the bill, it says that a person can get up to 5 years if the reason that they attacked a police officer was because he was a police officer and a death occurs. When you first read it, it seems like they are talking about an additional 5 years. But you’re not,” said Jones. “What you’re talking about is, the way I’ve read it, the way others have read it, is that actually you’re talking about, you can get 5 years, for killing a police officer. Not an additional, but just 5 years.”

Another new, more light hearted law now in place in Georgia? The Peach State now has a state grape–the muscadine. Lawmakers have to have fun too.

Click HERE for the summary of the new laws in Georgia.