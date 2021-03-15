Some encouraging voters not to vote for SPLOST 8

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One group is encouraging people to vote against the package SPLOST 8 saying there’s too much fluff in the deal.

“I don’t think it’s worth the risk now because Augusta hasn’t positioned itself well” said Michael Thurman.

Many Augusta leaders and others are hoping voters will give the green light again to the special purpose local option sales tax or SPLOST. But some voters say the SPLOST 8 package will not help push Augusta forward.

Thurman said, “What people don’t understand is voting no on this SPLOST is not doing away with SPLOST. It just means we haven’t decided what to do with the penny yet.”

One of the SPLOST 8 projects getting the most attention is the construction of a new James Brown Arena.

“There’s a 25 million dollars for the James Brown Arena that hasn’t even been voted on by the people to borrow the money, which is a quarter of a billion dollars, to build it so this seems to me to be a ploy of ‘oh we already spent $25 million you certainly don’t want us to just flush that down the toilet.’ So you have to vote for the other plus $200 million in order for the James Brown Arena to get built,” said Thurman.

Another big-ticket project on the SPLOST 8 list includes a water park in South Augusta.

Thurman said, “Throwing five million dollars out there, hoping somebody is going to build something that’s going to cost at least 20 million dollars, it’s just not a good idea either.”

Two-time Augusta-Richmond County Commission candidate and local businessman Michael Thurman says a water park in the Garden City would be fantastic but there needs to be more incentive for developers.

“If Augusta wants to offer some land for free or some water for free to a developer to try to bring them in to do something like that, then that’s great because it’s nothing out of pocket. It would be land we’re not currently using. It would be water we a plentiful amount of anyway,” said Thurman.

Thurman says he’s not against SPLOST itself, just the SPLOST 8 package in particular. For him, infrastructure and public safety projects need to be a priority.

Thurman said, “We’ve really got to make sure that Augusta is a safe place for people to come or no matter what we build, they’re not going to come.”