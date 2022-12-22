AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Many across the CSRA are preparing for extremely cold temperatures.

“This is the coldest here we’ve seen in quite some time and the real story for us is going to be the wind chills.”

WJBF Live VIPIR 6 Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller tells us temperatures are expected to drop into the teens with severe wind chill this weekend.

The Columbia County EMA is advising people to stay inside as much as possible. As far as warming centers are concerned, the county will not open shelters at this time.

“We don’t want to preemptively open any shelters just depending on what the weather brings but we are leaning forward we are prepared. We have everything to open a shelter should we need to,” said Columbia County EMA Director Shawn Granato.

Weather conditions like these are somewhat unusual.

“This air mass is totally different, this air mass is actually from Siberia Russia, so I mean we very seldom see that in the lower 48 [states], let alone for it to come into the deep south, so even if we do that’s normally a January [or] February [thing], that is very rare for [a] December event, unheard of,” said Miller.

Augusta Commissioner Jordan Johnson oversees the city’s Homeless Task Force. He says three warming shelters will be open this weekend, free of charge, and Augusta Transportation will give people a free ride to a shelter if they need one.

“And so, this year we’ll be busing folks over to the Augusta Rescue Mission, the Garden City Rescue Mission, and to The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope at no cost, via our public transportation system,” said Johnson.