Some big art is about to be on display at Augusta’s gateways

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta is sculpting its three gateways to welcome everyone to the Garden city.

“You’re driving in your car, and you come into Augusta, and you see this beautiful tall sculpture,” said sculpture artist, Gregory Johnson. “Your first impression is, this is a very cultured educated town that has a value on artwork. It gives you the sizzle to attract people.”

The city is working with the Greater Augusta Arts Council on the gateways. The first sculpture is slated to be at the intersection of Riverwatch Parkway and Alexander Drive.

“Having these gateway projects shows that, we are more progressive,” said Wesley L. Stewart. “We’re growing, and we have money for finer objects.”

One of the artists told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, having a distinctive sculpture will impact people’s expectations of what they are going to find in the city.

“Stories will develop around either in these pieces: what it means, what it is about, why it’s there,” explained Thomas Sayre. “These kinds of works take on a life of its own.”

The public has two weeks to choose which sculpture should be placed at the intersection.

“They will bring the recommendations to the Greater Augusta Arts Council,” said Brenda Durant. “We will see if we agree or not. Then we will bring the ranking to the commission, and our commissioners will make the final decision.”

But the artists say the real beauty will always be in the eye of the beholder.

“It’s up to your imagination in what you see and what you bring to the sculpture,” said Johnson. “And all the answers are right.”

You can go to the gallery in Augusta Municipal Building to vote on which sculpture you would like to be installed. The executive director for the Greater Augusta Arts Council hopes to have the final decision by early October.

Photojournalist: Will Baker