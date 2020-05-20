Some Augusta leaders not ready to face meeting in person

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) It was March the last time city leaders met in the commission chambers, June 16 this the target date now to return that would be three months even though some that’s too soon.

Augusta city employees will be back in force by June, but Mayor Hardie Davis doesn’t feel that’s when meetings need to be back,in the Commission chambers.

“There’s going to be more discussion about it I know there was a date set of 16 June but as we move towards that date there are a number of things that have to happen to get to that place, we’re not there right now,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

The commission setting the date to go back to meeting in person something that hasn’t happened in 8 weeks.

“We’ve asked our employees to go back to work I think the same thing applies to us I think that’s only fair to everybody,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

“It’s just too early if we put our workers back in there we’re telling people to get back in there that the city is going to do this, this is a very serious virus we’re dealing with,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

A virus the mayor says the commission chambers is not ready for right now

“You got to do a number of things, you got to first and foremost disinfect the room,” said Mayor Davis.

“I think it’s unfair to our employees and the public to keep dragging our feet about getting back to work,” said Commissioner Sias.

“It’s not safe for the public or the employees to go back into the building,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners have used teleconferencing for meetings for weeks, chaotic at times, but the mayor says city businesses is getting done.

“Bills are being paid, grass is being cut, trash is being picked up, law enforcement is being provided, fires are being put out,” said Mayor Davis.

Commissioners meet again on June 2nd that will provide the opportunity to revisit