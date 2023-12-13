AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Julia Hicks was at the Municipal Building for license tags, and she knows getting here can be difficult.

“It sure can. I have a hard time parking. Sometimes I have to ride twenty minutes before I can get a parking space,” said Hicks.

And it’s getting more difficult. Sixty parking spaces are currently out of service due to a construction project.

“There is some pain. Hopefully we’ll reach our 6-week timeline. We chose this time of year to do it because it’s the holidays. People are on vacation,” said Interim Central Services Director Ron Lampkin.

The city is installing solar panels over 32 parking spots to provide power to the building’s boilers.

“What that will do us save us on energy; about $14,000 to $16,000 by doing this installation. There also was a rebate for the energy savings of about $250,0000,” said Lampkin.

To allow for the shortage of spaces, employees are being directed to use the nearby James Brown Arena parking lot.

“And we have shuttles going back and forth from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each and every day,” said Lampkin.

When completed, the project will not only provide power to the boilers, but also offer up almost three dozen covered and shady parking spaces.

But that will not be the case for the spots reserved for the mayor and commissioners.

“No reserve spots will be covered. It’s on a first come, first serve basis if you want to get that covered parking,” said Lampkin.

The project is expected to be complete by middle or late January.