Possible small explosion in Martinez subdivision

UPDATE: The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page reports the homeowner purchased an old tool box at a yard sale. The toolbox had a non-explosive gas grenade inside.

Officers responded to the scene accordingly. The roadway is safe and back open.

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – There was a small explosion in the Moss Creek subdivision Saturday.

According to the neighborhood Facebook, the explosion occurred at the 100 block of Moss Creek.

Hazmat professionals and the fire department are on the scene for cleanup.

Everyone is reported as safe. Please be patient as officials work to clear up the scene.

