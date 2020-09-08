Small businesses on road to recovery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — At Surrey Center in Augusta, businesses are up and running after they temporarily shut down to COVID-19.



“Walk in and retail traffic has been great,” said Alice Salley, the owner of Design Images & Gifts. “Business is going really well. We had a pretty good summer. Summers can be slow with people traveling. But since that wasn’t happening a lot, we had a lot of great traffic and sales.”

Just a few doors down, clothing store Fab’rik is adapting to changing times — offering in-store services and contact-less sales.

“We do social sales here,” said Katlyn, a stylist at the store. “That’s been helping a lot too. People can do no-contact social sales,. They can just can even do a personal styling appointment.”

Not all businesses have returned to normal. The owners of The Bees Knees and The Hive in downtown Augusta decided not to fully reopen both locations. Instead, they’re operating out of The Hive and are not allowing dine-in service.

“Thinking about our customers and thinking a lot about our staff, we didn’t want to put people in a compromising position,” said the restaurants’ owner Kristi Kinlaw. “We decided to keep it scaled back.”

About 80 percent of the restaurants’ staff were laid off when they temporarily shut down in March. The owners tell NewsChannel 6 it’s been difficult, but luckily, they’ve received some help.

“We lost so much money the day we closed our doors,” said Kinlaw. “To not have any revenue for two months, there’s no way we could have reopened if we couldn’t have gotten the PPP” [loan].

The owners are now looking to the future, hoping to reopen both locations when they feel it’s safe to do so.