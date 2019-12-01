‘Small Business Saturday’ brings in big crowds

AUGUSTA, Ga. – If you missed the Black Friday door busters, you don’t have to wait until Cyber Monday to do holiday shopping. Holiday shoppers are taking advantage of last minute deals on Small Business Saturday.



“I mean we have so many downtowns. So many small business that are unique and personal,” says Amy Donaldson, owner of Augusta Candle Company.



November 30th marks the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday. The national holiday encourages shoppers to get out and support small and local businesses.



Augusta Candle Company, a local business where you can make your own candle with or for loved ones, opened their doors for business in may 2018.

Owner Amy Donaldson tell us the holidays are the perfect time to promote their business to the community.



“We get out there on Facebook and Instagram, social media trying to just tell people what we’re about and get the word out that way,” says Amy.



And it’s an opportunity to capitalize on their family environment to create relationships with returning customers. An advantage they have over larger businesses.



“They know all of our employees that work here, and they come in and want to hang out. It’s fun for them. You’re not just walking into the store, buying it and walking out,” says Donaldson.



Small Business Saturday has to compete with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but what’s unique about this shopping holiday is that 67 cent of every dollar spent at a small business goes back into the local community. Customers are willing to support knowing the impact.



“It’s a way to pull money back into the community rather than letting it go overseas and maybe to third party agents where we’re not seeing the benefits. So by supporting local business we’re able to support our own and it’s to keep it here in the family,” says Ashley Manning, a customer at Augusta Candle Company.



Customers also tell us it’s a great way to get you in the holiday spirit with loved ones.



“It’s really fun to be able to pick out the different scents and decide which scents you like the best and then they just walk you through the process of adding it to the oils,” says Manning.



“We have holiday scents, you can make one that smells like a Christmas tree or you can do cranberry, roasted chestnuts. Whatever scents that you love you can blend those together and come up with your own custom blend,” says Donaldson.



Augusta candle company will continue to have deals up until December 1st and more will return closer to Christmas. For information on Augusta Candle Company, click the link to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/augustacandlecompany/