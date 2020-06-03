Augsuta small business loan program fails to advance

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) A plan to help small businesses in Augusta is proving easier said than done.

The proposal would use $1 million dollars in federal funds and make up to $15 thousand dollar loans to qualified small businesses.

But the city would need to front the money and wait for the federal government to pay it back.

That’s troubling some because the program has not been approved in writing.

“Right now if we approve this without any of them signing off on it, we’re taking a risk, if we had a letter in hand and the money up front then I would be okay with it,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Commissioners also disagree on who will serve on the six member committee that would review the loan applications, if the program gets approved.

