Small business loan program advances

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Commissioners also taking steps tonight to help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

The plan will take a million dollars in federal relief funds. then the city will offer loans of up to 5-thousand dollars to qualified small businesses.

A loan committee would be formed to review the applications.

There’s concern the loans would only go to businesses downtown, so one proposal is to distribute the money equally across all ten districts.

“Take a million dollars and let each district have 100-thousand dollars don’t let the sitting commissioner have any say so of where that money should be loaned but let 100 thousand dollars flow through that board that was appointed,” says Commissioner John Clarke

Commissioners -did not- approve giving each district the same amount of loan money.

The program was approved after Downtown Development Authority Director Margaret Woodard was removed from the loan committee.