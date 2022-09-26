AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A single-engine aircraft with landing gear failure led to multiple flights delayed Monday morning at Augusta Regional Airport.

According to an airport spokesperson, the incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. and led to three commercial flights being delayed, but no flights were canceled.

“We were able to clear the aircraft safely to our ramp,” said the spokesperson, “There were no injuries with this incident.”

There was no damage to the runway.

Those flights affected were eventually able to land within an hour, and the airport is back on schedule with arrivals and departures.