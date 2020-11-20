Slight change in results for Richmond County voting audit

Workes at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee ballots at the State Farm Arena Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Board of Elections released the results of the Richmond County voting audit following a slight change in results Thursday.

After a review by Voting Works auditing team, it was discovered that two of the batches entered into the software during the audit were done so with transposed numbers for President Trump and Former Vice President Biden.

According to officials, the reason for the transposition was the human facto. Two audit teams mistakenly recorded their numbers out of order and the numbers were submitted into the software as reported. After the discrepancy was reported, the correct data was entered in the system which caused the vote totals to slightly change.

The final results of the audit are as follows:



Candidate

Certified Results

Audit Results

Difference Trump 26,781 26,767 -14 votes Biden 59,124 59,142 +18 votes

Lynn Bailey, Executive Director of Richmond County Board of Elections stated, “I do apologize for any confusion on this. We are happy to have the audit completed and with the results.”