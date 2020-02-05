SLED investigating unresponsive infant case in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The circumstances of a case regarding an unresponsive infant in Aiken are under investigation by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to a home on Brandt Court at Pace’s Run apartments around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday in response to an unresponsive infant.

Emergency care was given to the child until EMS arrived and assumed care, taking it to a local medical facility.

What led up to the infant becoming unresponsive is now under investigation by SLED.

