AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an investigation into an officer involved shooting.

Around 2:47 am Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Hamelin Road in Aiken for a man threatening neighbors with a firearm.

When deputies arrived, they encountered 49-year-old Christopher H. Whittle, who fired multiple shots at law enforcement while barricaded inside the home.

SWAT and negotiators responded.

Whittle was shot by a deputy, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

He died on the scene and will be autopsied Tuesday in Newberry, S.C.

This investigation is being handled by SLED and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story.