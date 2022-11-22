AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Melissa Denise Redd, 42, of Warrenville, SC, on Friday, November 18th for Identity Fraud.

SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Investigators say in May of 2022, Redd went to the DMV on Ascauga Lake Road and attempted to get a type of South Carolina ID under another person’s name.

They say she had the victim’s personal information including their date of birth and social security number.

In addition to the charges from SLED, Redd is also being charged with Grand Larceny by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

She is being held on a combined $15,000 bond at the Aiken County Detention Center.