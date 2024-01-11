AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a deputy

According to SLED, Cameron Convie Neil Duncan, 26, unlawfully pointed a firearm at the deputy on Friday, December 29th, 2023.

Authorities state that Duncan knowingly evaded a traffic safety checkpoint, and after a vehicle pursuit, he exited the vehicle at the intersection of Trolley Line Road and Morningside Drive and pointed a shotgun at the deputy.

SLED states in the arrest warrant that Duncan pointing the shotgun at the deputy was not done in self-defense.

According to SLED, Duncan is being charged with two counts of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm.

Duncan has been booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.