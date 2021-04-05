Skeletal remains could take a long time to identify due to exposure

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner launched an investigation into human remains discovered in West Augusta.

Those bones were found on a road heavily traveled by car from someone on foot.

“That’s my understanding,” Coroner Mark Bowen said. “They were in the woods just walking and ran up on them and went back out and called 911.”

A walk in the woods along Wrightsboro Road, not far from Jimmie Dyess Parkway, turned into what is now an investigation into human remains. Richmond County Corner Mark Bowen said it will be a long wait to identify the body.

“If (GBI) it’s able to do it through dental records or fingerprints or DNA. It’s just a process that we have to go through once we can get the investigation rolling,” he said.

Even though there are dozens of missing people in Richmond County and even more across the CSRA, Bowen said it’s hard to put an age on the bones due to time, varying weather temperatures and possible animal tampering. And these types of discoveries are not that common.

“As far as the skeletal remains, it’s not very often we have them. It could be one or two a year. Maybe three,” said Bowen.

He added the GBI will get the remains sometime this week.

