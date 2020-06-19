AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Six employees at the Dental College of Georgia are under quarantine after testing positive for COVID 19.
According to Augusta University leadership, students at the dental college were given permission to complete final exams using simulation instead of patient care.
Some students were also offered the option to defer their schooling for a year if they had health concerns.
All dental students are required to wear PPE and practice social distancing during the simulation procedures.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
- Man shot in stomach on Richards Road, suspect in custody for questioning
- Six Dental College of Georgia employees test positive for COVID-19
- Plans unveiled for Augusta Jewish Museum
- Father fights off shark after it bites son at North Carolina beach
- Overturned vehicle on I-20 EB in North Augusta
- You have less than a month to file your taxes. Here’s everything you need to know