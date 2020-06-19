Six Dental College of Georgia employees test positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test […]

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Six employees at the Dental College of Georgia are under quarantine after testing positive for COVID 19.

According to Augusta University leadership, students at the dental college were given permission to complete final exams using simulation instead of patient care.

Some students were also offered the option to defer their schooling for a year if they had health concerns.

All dental students are required to wear PPE and practice social distancing during the simulation procedures.

