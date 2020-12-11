6 CSRA school districts including Allendale make decision on COVID-19 testing kits; others like Aiken, undecided

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — School officials in South Carolina are working to make sure COVID-19 doesn’t spread in school districts across the Palmetto State. Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order allowing DHEC to implement a COVID-19 testing program for public k-12 schools, but you won’t see it on all campuses.

“We want to do what’s right,” Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence said about the program. “We just have to be extremely careful, Shawn, that our kids, our students, and our staff are safe during this pandemic,” Allendale County Schools Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore added.

220,000 Abbott BinaxNow COVID test are available for school districts in the state. Starting out, districts received enough tests for about 10 percent of the school’s population. More could be made available if needed. They’re only for symptomatic students and school personnel with results available within 15 minutes.

NewsChannel 6 has learned individual school districts can opt out of the program and some have across the CSRA.

Aiken County Public School District – Undecided

Allendale County Schools – Yes

Bamberg School District One – Undecided

Bamberg School District 2 – Yes

Blackville-Hilda Public Schools (Barnwell 19) – Yes

Williston School District 29 (Barnwell 29) – Undecided

Barnwell School District 45 – Undecided

Edgefield County School District – No

McCormick County School District – Yes

Saluda County Schools – No

Out of the ten school districts in the area, four including Aiken are undecided. “We’re just more interested right now is getting more information and having a clear understanding of what the expectations are for our nursing staff and what that’s going to mean to them on a daily basis before we consider moving forward with that,” Laurence explained. “If a student is symptomatic, we’re going to isolate that student and contact a parent or guardian to come and take the student home,” he added.

Aiken County Schools will revisit the testing program to see if it would be a good fit in January.

Two others districts flat out said no and four including Allendale County Schools are going with the program. “It’s a great resource for our district. Currently we have just one location in Allendale that provide COVID-19 testing two days a week. And so to have this rapid test in our district that will give us instant results is a huge game changer for us,” Dr. Gilmore said.

In Allendale, testing will take place by a school nurse at the old alternative school location. “If a student has any symptoms, we refer them to our nurse. The parents bring them to that offsite location, and we test our students,” she added.

The district received 200 test the first time around. Those testing kits came in handy providing critical information to school leaders recently. “We’ve had three teachers who tested positive for COVID-19. Two of those teachers were tested using the rapid test with the district’s nurse,” Dr. Gilmore shared.

We’re told about 18 students used the rapid test, after being in close proximity to the teachers who tested positive. Those students tested negative.

There is concern from some school leaders across the state that students will be sent to school with symptoms just to get a test. “That really hasn’t entered into our conversation yet. But it’s certainly something that we want to look at,” Laurence said. “Not our parents! We’ve communicated to our parents that if students are having symptoms to keep them home, we don’t want them in the schools. Our parents are really doing a really good job of monitoring students and when they do keep them home, they call the school to let us know that they’re having symptoms, ” Dr. Gilmore recalls.

Allendale County Schools have a COVID-19 dashboard tool for the community to see the individual COVID cases within the district. “We’ve been documenting online all the cases that we have and we’ve been tracking them,” Allendale County Schools Communication Specialist Fateish Graham added. “Anytime a parent is concerned about any cases, they’re all documented on that particular page in that section,” she added.

We are working to learn if other districts across the CSRA have the same option available.

It’s important to note that testing is optional and parents and guardians have to give consent before testing will take place.