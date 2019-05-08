Sites needed for Seamless Summer Feeding Program

McCormick, SC – (McCormick Messenger)



McCormick School District is looking for organizations throughout the community to serve as designated sites where children can go this summer to get a free breakfast or lunch, perhaps the only nutritious meal some families will be able to afford for their children.



Churches, community centers, city and county parks, nonprofit agencies and summer programs that would like to serve as meal sites in the Seamless Summer Program are encouraged to apply. Organizations that provide a summer camp or program for children also may be eligible to receive free meals for their participants.



From June 10 – July 12, 2019 the federally funded Seamless Summer Program offers a nutritious breakfast or lunch to any child at no cost to parents. Children simply go to any of the designated sites and ask for a meal. The sites will be closed June 20 and July 1 – 5.



McCormick School District is encouraging as many organizations as possible to take advantage of this opportunity. Simply stop by the District Office and pick up an application or the School District website. The application can be dropped off at the District Office, fax, email or mailed to 821 North Mine Street, McCormick, SC 29835 c/o the Food Service Department.



Organizations that would like more information may contact Student Nutrition Services at 864-852-0636.

This story first appeared in the McCormick Messenger.