Sistuhs of Augusta hold seminar on purchasing a home

(WJBF) – One local organization wants to help the community with tips about how to buy a home.

The Sistuhs Augusta chapter held a seminar early Saturday for women.

The focus was providing knowledge about how to purchase a home, whether it’s move in ready or building from the ground up.

The organization brought in lenders to talk about the type of loans you would need, and how to go about looking for those loans.

They say African American women face many challenges when it comes to home ownership.

“A lot of times in this area, you do see single family homes with a mother, so that’s why we wanted to target the African American women to give them the information that they need to become homeowners and be able to set that foundation for their children,” said Kayla Stephens, Chapter President.

The organization says it is in the process of planning another seminar for women on financial literacy.