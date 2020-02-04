Single car crash in Burke County results in fatality

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Around 7:25 P.M. Monday, Burke County EMA & Fire and Rescue along with Burke County deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Jack Delaigle Road near Highway 23.

When the deputies and EMA firefighters arrived, they found a car in a ditch on fire with an unresponsive person inside.

Crews worked together to reach the driver inside the car. Once they were able to retrieve the driver, EMA workers performed lifesaving measure and transported them to the hospital in serious condition.

68-year-old Gregory Calvin Wilson of Augusta passed away at Burke Medical Center. Mr. Wilson had a medical emergency, which caused him to run off the road into the ditch. He was an employee at Plant Vogtle.