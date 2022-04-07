AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After two days of rain the Savannah River is rising. The 5th Street Marina in downtown Augusta is flooded.

The Savannah Riverkeeper and emergency crews have responded to the area to assess damages.

The Riverkeeper has also provided video of flooding at the River North subdivision in North Augusta, where two dumpsters were reported to have been swept away in rising water.

Elsewhere in the CSRA, flooding continues to be an issue in Edgefield County, where some neighborhoods are dealing with the aftermath of this week’s heavy rain.