LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – A tragic Thursday evening at Clarks Hill Lake. Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere confirmed to WJBF that three siblings drowned in the Amity Recreation Area.

They’ve been identified as as 22-year-old Raven Powell, 4-year-old Mason Powell, and 3-year-old Sawyer Powell.

Their bodies are being sent to the crime lab for an autopsy.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating with Lincoln County and the GBI.

This is a developing story.