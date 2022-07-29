AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A jury of eight women and four men deliberated for just two hours before rendering a verdict on Sammie Sias, finding Sias guilty on both charges in this case.

Sias was charged with Destruction of evidence, destruction of documents, as well as lying to the FBI. Just hours after they subpoenaed Sias, FBI computer experts testified that he deleted 7,000 relevant files from a laptop in his possession that belonged to the Jamestown Community Center.

Sias’ charges carry a maximum statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison, as well as financial penalties and five years of supervised release.

David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia said, “Former Commissioner Sias knew his handling of sales tax funds was under investigation, and he deleted thousands of electronic files within hours of a federal order requiring him to provide those files. This verdict demonstrates that no one is above the law, and that there is a penalty for obstructing investigators working to find the truth.”

Sias will remain free on bond and has 14 days to appeal this decision. Sentencing will come at a later date.