Sias doesn’t react to review panel getting more time on his case

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Commissioner Sammie Sias and the other members of the Augusta commission waiting on word from Governor Kemp on whether Sias would be suspended from his commission seat that word now will be coming a little later.

Moses Todd of the group I love Augusta says the executive order from Governor Kemp did the city no favors.

“No, it’s not good for district four or Augusta political subdivision,” said Todd, the group president.

The governor granting the committee investigating Sammie Sias more time to complete its report on whether he should be suspended.

So Sias remains making policy, but he missed both votes last week on spending millions of dollars in American Rescue Act funds.

Sias was attempting to call in to vote Thursday, but the city attorney ruled it out of order because Sias had reached his limit of twice taking part in meetings by phone.

“Every commissioner has missed a meeting or two where they called in am I right, so what’s so special about me?” Sias said.

Commissioner Dennis Williams says voting by phone isn’t unusual.

“We need some sort of tally sheet some form of being able to look at right then if we’ve called in, I’ve called in before.” said Williams

But Moses Todd is calling on the commission to censure Sias and remove him as Chairman of the Finance Committee.

“He’s allegedly or accused of malfeasance with taxpayers’ dollars why would you want that person over the finances as Finance Chairman,” said Todd.

Despite being Indicted Sias will be taking part in city government until at least next month and he had no comment on his review committee getting more time.

“The Governor’s panel another 30 days to make a report what is your reaction?”

There were three beeps indicating the phone call had ended.

Now before Friday’s announcement commissioners had been asking about Sias’ status well now the Governor setting the date he wants the review panels report on September 8th in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.