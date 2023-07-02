AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- A historic radio station is closing after 30 years in business. A station that touched the lives of the people in the CSRA in more ways than just music.

Founded by the legendary James Brown, WAAW Shout 94.7 has continued on for 30 years, serving the CSRA through various means.

“So, we ‘gon say ‘I feel good,’ and we ‘gon shout ‘I feel good.’ God bless y’all, God bless everybody…,” James Brown’s daughter Diana Brown said.

From its R&B format, the ministry, music and radio-talk show became a faith-based inspiration to many in the CSRA. Shout 94.7’s General Manager and Program Director Donna Moore Wesby tells me she believes in guided steps.

“As I continue to say, the steps of a righteous man are ordered by the Lord, so as long as we continue to root ourselves in positivity, positive things will follow us.”

For the past 28 years, station hosts had the chance to connect with listeners by way of their car radios, smart phones, and more, but Saturday’s event was about meeting face-to-face to close out this chapter.

“We’ve been able to connect people with Christ, we’ve been able to impact the community with our love for great gospel music, for what Jesus is to us, and also uplifting the body through our empowerment broadcast, through the word of God, and just overall positivity,” Moore Wesby said.

Some of the WAAW staff say they’re grateful to have been a part of the team.

“It has allowed us to connect with many different people in the community, many different doctors in the community to bring everything as it pertains to the people of the CSRA health and well-being,” Patrick Dennis said.

Now, the radio station will transform into a 24-hour sports broadcasting format, still, out of Aiken.

“The new owner is a veteran in the radio industry, he’s an African American male who has made a tremendous footprint in the broadcasting industry,” Moore Wesby said.

The event was filled with local small businesses, music, and community and station leaders tell me with one closed door, another opens.