The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting early in the morning on July 4th.

Around 2:30 AM deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Bolt Dr. in reference to a shooting.

Hayley Briggs shot at three other girls 2-3 times while the victims were sitting on the front porch of the residence.

Briggs shot at the girls over the purchase of an Apple iPhone. No one was injured.

There is no other information at this time.