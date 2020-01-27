Shots fired at Barnwell County deputies during standoff

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – Law enforcement on the scene of a standoff at Litchfield Apartments.

NewsChannel 6 confirms the incident took place earlier this afternoon and the surrounding streets are currently blocked off.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also on the scene as it is still considered active as of 3:30pm Monday afternoon. There is no word on if there are any injuries.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

First Baptist Church on Allen Street is being used as a shelter by the Red Cross for residents of the apartment complex.

Residents tell NewsChannel 6 the situation has been going on since lunchtime. Nobody is being allowed back to their apartments at this time.

The Family Y tells us students at the Headstart program on Litchfield Street who have not been picked up by their families are being sent to the shelter at First Baptist Church on Allen Street.