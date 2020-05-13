Short-staffed in the medical lab

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some call them unsung heroes but fewer people are getting jobs in the clinical laboratory science field.

“Got a job opening that’s been open for three years. Not a single applicant,” Dr. Brandy Gunsolus.

Jenni Pine, a clinical lab scientist said, “When you think of healthcare, your first two thoughts are nurses and physicians but there’s so much more.

Last week, experts at the Core Lab developed antibody testing to determine whether a patient has previously had COVID-19. Reaching that goal was not easy because of a small staff.

Dr. Gunsolus explained, “I have five staff members that work the department that this test is coming in. It is a dying profession. Most people aren’t getting into laboratory science.”

Although for Pine, that line of work seemed fit.

She said, “Especially in the middle of this pandemic, people are starting to realize that lab staff is important. We are integral as to what’s going on.”

The demand for laboratory services is increasing and the staff shortage is mostly due to the aging workforce retiring, according to The American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science.

At the Core Lab, some retirees have been called back in to help fight COVID-19.

Mary Jonah retired from the clinical laboratory science field after 40 years. She returned back to work not long ago.

She said, “Every day is a challenge. Something new comes along to challenge us as medical laboratory scientists. But one thing I have definitely seen is the decline in the number of people we are able to choose from to come in here and do this testing.”

Jonah said most of the time when someone applies for a lab job, the applicant has the appropriate bachelor’s or associate’s degree but not the certification from the state. Those at the Core Lab hope that changes soon.

“This entire pandemic has really highlighted the need for testing and we are very quickly within the profession approaching a critical situation where the next pandemic we may not have enough testing personnel to perform the test,” said Dr. Brandy Gunsolus.

Jonah added, “It’s very wide open. Versatility, all hours available to work and so it’s a good field to go in to.”