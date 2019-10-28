Shoreline Management Fee increase put on hold

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An increase in Army Corps Shoreline Management Fees slated to begin January 2020, has been put on hold.
Earlier this year, the Corps announced they would be raising the fees for land and dock owners on lakes in the Southeast region, including J Strom Thurmond Lake.
The annual fee was slated to be a once a year payment of $835 dollars to cover administrative costs.
New permits in 2017 were $400 plus a 5 year fair market value fee of between $20-$67.
The fee suspension was enacted so engineers can review program fees nationwide. The shoreline management program will continue to operate under its existing procedures and fees.