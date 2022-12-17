AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road.

Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families.

Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward to this experience with our students to bring some holiday cheer to families in our school system. We enjoy witnessing the students’ excitement while choosing gifts.”

This is the third year that Walmart has served as the title sponsor for the event.

Donations for the event were collected from Walmart, Richmond County School System employees, their families, and local churches.